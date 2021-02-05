Customs officials display the nearly 200 boxes of fraudulently branded cherries seized in a raid on Thursday. Photo: Handout Customs officials display the nearly 200 boxes of fraudulently branded cherries seized in a raid on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Customs officials display the nearly 200 boxes of fraudulently branded cherries seized in a raid on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs officers seize nearly 400kg of cherries being fraudulently passed off as a premium Australian brand

  • The cherries were packed in boxes bearing the logo of the brand 43° South, whose 2kg boxes of cherries sell for as much as HK$600
  • A saleswoman at the fruit shop where the cherries were being sold was arrested, and packaging equipment was seized in the raid

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:03pm, 5 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Customs officials display the nearly 200 boxes of fraudulently branded cherries seized in a raid on Thursday. Photo: Handout Customs officials display the nearly 200 boxes of fraudulently branded cherries seized in a raid on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Customs officials display the nearly 200 boxes of fraudulently branded cherries seized in a raid on Thursday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE