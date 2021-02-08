There was a significant rise in deception cases in 2020, which nearly doubled from 8,216 in 2019 to 15,553. Photo: Shutterstock There was a significant rise in deception cases in 2020, which nearly doubled from 8,216 in 2019 to 15,553. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong love scammers cut the sweet talk, milk victims with get-rich-quick fake investment deals

  • Victims fooled into believing they’re making profits, only to lose money when they invest more
  • Piano teacher reports losing HK$13.5 million after meeting ‘lover’ on dating app

Updated: 7:12am, 8 Feb, 2021

There was a significant rise in deception cases in 2020, which nearly doubled from 8,216 in 2019 to 15,553. Photo: Shutterstock There was a significant rise in deception cases in 2020, which nearly doubled from 8,216 in 2019 to 15,553. Photo: Shutterstock
