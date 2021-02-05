Emergency personnel at the scene after the woman’s car flipped to one side. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong hit-and-run motorist drives off with man on bonnet, surrenders to police a day later after viral video
- Police say woman drove for at least 100 metres with man on her vehicle. She later hit a bus, and her car flipped on its side.
- Before that, she had rammed into the back of the delivery van, driven by the man
Topic | Crime
