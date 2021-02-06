Officers march in front of a banner of the national security law at a ceremony last year. Photo: AFP
National security law: ‘No intent to intimidate,’ Hong Kong police chief says of mass arrests of opposition figures
- Police commissioner Chris Tang addresses accusations on radio show, insisting police only act on evidence and not political background
- On criticism over low prosecution rate so far among 55 figures arrested, he says national security offences are serious acts that need deep investigation
