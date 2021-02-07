Police display some 280kg of marijuana seized at a Hong Kong warehouse on Friday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police seize 280kg of marijuana with a street value of HK$63 million
- The massive haul, discovered at a warehouse in Lok Ma Chau on Friday, is the force’s second-largest cannabis seizure ever
- A 41-year-old businessman who is suspected of being a key player in a drug ring was arrested in connection with the case
Topic | Drugs
