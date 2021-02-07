‘Cardboard grannies’ are the mostly elderly women who eke out a living by selling cardboard scraps and polyfoam boxes for recycling. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘Cardboard granny’ dies after being struck by truck in Hong Kong
- The driver of the truck has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death
- It was at least the second fatal traffic accident involving the mostly elderly women who eke out a living selling cardboard scraps in the last five weeks
