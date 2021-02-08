Police have cracked down on 14 gambling dens across Hong Kong Island, arresting 81 people in the process. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 81 in crackdown on string of triad-run gambling dens
- The gambling dens offered patrons free low-quality crystal meth, and helped them to buy other drugs as well
- The operators also increased the difficulty of the arcade games used in the premises so patrons would lose more money
Topic | Crime
