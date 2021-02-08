Wing Fok Centre on Luen Chit Street in Sheung Shui. Photo: SCMP
Bomb experts called in to Hong Kong housing estate after package found with suspected explosives
- Detectives from organised crime and triad bureau apprehend a man outside Wing Fok Centre on Luen Chit Street in Sheung Shui
- A package containing suspected explosive substances, gas masks and firecrackers was found; officers are investigating if the case is tied to protests
Topic | Crime
