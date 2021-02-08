A still from a video showing a cat trapped inside a running washing machine for about 10 seconds. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police investigating viral video of cat trapped in washing machine, pair of suspected dog poisonings
- The video shows the cat sitting in the machine before its lid is lowered and the appliance is turned on for about 10 seconds, at which point the lid is lifted and the apparently distressed cat leaps out
- Police are also looking into the case of two dogs that died after going for a walk at a park in Pok Fu Lam, where a spate of dog poisonings took place last year
Topic | Crime
