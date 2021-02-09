Former deputy secretary for economic development and labour Wilson Fung (centre) arrives at the District Court in Wan Chai in May 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Married ex-Hong Kong official loses appeal against misconduct conviction over property payment from businesswoman lover
- High-profile case centred on Cheyenne Chan paying HK$510,000 deposit on a flat for Wilson Fung while he was deputy secretary for economic development and labour
- While both were previously acquitted of bribery charges, Fung had been found guilty of misconduct for failing to disclose a conflict of interest
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Former deputy secretary for economic development and labour Wilson Fung (centre) arrives at the District Court in Wan Chai in May 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang