Hong Kong police foil suspected ‘bloody’ Lunar New Year bomb attack by anti-government radicals

  • Two men aged 42 and 62 arrested on Monday in operation by organised crime and triad bureau
  • Officers seize explosive substances, weapons, gas masks, and body armour in raids on flats and offices

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 8:00pm, 9 Feb, 2021

Police seized explosive substances, weapons, and body armour during the operation on Monday. Photo: Facebook
