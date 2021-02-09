Police seized explosive substances, weapons, and body armour during the operation on Monday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police foil suspected ‘bloody’ Lunar New Year bomb attack by anti-government radicals
- Two men aged 42 and 62 arrested on Monday in operation by organised crime and triad bureau
- Officers seize explosive substances, weapons, gas masks, and body armour in raids on flats and offices
