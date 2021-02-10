Hong Kong’s live-in policy has long forced the city’s foreign domestic workers to reside with their employers. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong’s live-in policy has long forced the city’s foreign domestic workers to reside with their employers. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong High Court throws out challenge to live-in policy for foreign domestic helpers

  • The rule, introduced in 2003, stipulates that domestic workers must live in the same residence as their employers, even during maternity leave
  • While it has been argued the arrangement heightens the possibility of abuse, the government maintains changing it would have serious repercussions for economy

Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 11:26am, 10 Feb, 2021

