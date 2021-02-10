Radio personality Edmund Wan, widely known as ‘Giggs’, has been accused of sedition in Hong Kong. Photo: YouTube Radio personality Edmund Wan, widely known as ‘Giggs’, has been accused of sedition in Hong Kong. Photo: YouTube
Hong Kong internet radio host denied bail on sedition charges, stemming from broadcasts ‘intending to excite disaffection’ toward Beijing, local government

  • Presenter known as ‘Giggs’ appears at West Kowloon Court charged with four counts of acting with seditious intent
  • He is accused of trying to ‘bring into hatred or contempt or to excite disaffection’ against the central, local governments

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:31pm, 10 Feb, 2021

