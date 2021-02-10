Chief Executive Carrie Lam hands awards to seven serving and retired police leaders in recognition of their public service. Photo: SCMP Chief Executive Carrie Lam hands awards to seven serving and retired police leaders in recognition of their public service. Photo: SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam hands awards to seven serving and retired police leaders in recognition of their public service. Photo: SCMP
National security law: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam honours police top brass sanctioned by US

  • Chief executive awards seven serving and retired police leaders in recognition of their public service contributions
  • Among the recipients are Commissioner of Police Chris Tang, deputy commissioner Edwina Lau and former commissioner Stephen Lo

Danny Lee
Updated: 8:17pm, 10 Feb, 2021

