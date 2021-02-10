Rioting is punishable by 10 years in prison, but the term is capped at seven years when the case is heard at the District Court. Photo: Fung Chang Rioting is punishable by 10 years in prison, but the term is capped at seven years when the case is heard at the District Court. Photo: Fung Chang
Rioting is punishable by 10 years in prison, but the term is capped at seven years when the case is heard at the District Court. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong protests: student, 16, youngest to plead guilty to rioting during stand-off in 2019

  • Form Four student admits to hurling a petrol bomb at an officer during a midnight stand-off in Mong Kok on November 16, 2019
  • District Judge Ernest Lin will pass sentence on March 3, pending reports on the defendant’s background and suitability for a training or detention centre

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 10:14pm, 10 Feb, 2021

