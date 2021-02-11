Media mogul Jimmy Lai, charged under the national security law, arrives at the Court of Final Appeal on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
National security law: Jimmy Lai applies for bail once more after Hong Kong’s top court revokes it; new judge to hear request next Thursday
- The Apple Daily founder filed his second application on Wednesday, a day after Court of Final Appeal rescinded a previous judge’s decision to free him
- New bail request will be heard by Court of First Instance Judge Anthea Pang
