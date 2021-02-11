Three-year-old Labrador, Rocky, died on Sunday after being poisoned at Cyberport Waterfront Park. Photo: Handout Three-year-old Labrador, Rocky, died on Sunday after being poisoned at Cyberport Waterfront Park. Photo: Handout
Three-year-old Labrador, Rocky, died on Sunday after being poisoned at Cyberport Waterfront Park. Photo: Handout
Pets
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Dog poisoner stalks upscale Hong Kong community as six pets die in space of three days

  • Police investigating after 15 cases of suspected poisoning at Cyberport Waterfront Park in Pok Fu Lam
  • Extra security cameras installed and more guards on patrol as angry owners demand answers

Laura Westbrook and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 11:44pm, 11 Feb, 2021

