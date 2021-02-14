The departures hall at Hong Kong International Airport. Since 2018, the Immigration Department has been receiving about 1,000 to 1,200 new asylum bid claims per year. Photo: Felix Wong The departures hall at Hong Kong International Airport. Since 2018, the Immigration Department has been receiving about 1,000 to 1,200 new asylum bid claims per year. Photo: Felix Wong
The departures hall at Hong Kong International Airport. Since 2018, the Immigration Department has been receiving about 1,000 to 1,200 new asylum bid claims per year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Bar Association ‘causing confusion’ by saying proposed law change lets authorities stop residents from leaving Hong Kong

  • Security Bureau says barristers’ group mistaken in claiming amendment to immigration law will mean authorities can override right of residents to freely enter and leave city
  • The change is aimed at stopping asylum seekers from coming to Hong Kong and is allowed under a global aviation agreement, it says

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 12:10am, 14 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The departures hall at Hong Kong International Airport. Since 2018, the Immigration Department has been receiving about 1,000 to 1,200 new asylum bid claims per year. Photo: Felix Wong The departures hall at Hong Kong International Airport. Since 2018, the Immigration Department has been receiving about 1,000 to 1,200 new asylum bid claims per year. Photo: Felix Wong
The departures hall at Hong Kong International Airport. Since 2018, the Immigration Department has been receiving about 1,000 to 1,200 new asylum bid claims per year. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE