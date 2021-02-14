A six-second video shows a woman swinging around a dog tied to a branch of tree in Ma On Shan. Photo: Facebook. A six-second video shows a woman swinging around a dog tied to a branch of tree in Ma On Shan. Photo: Facebook.
Hong Kong police arrest 72-year-old woman over suspected animal cruelty after video of dog abuse emerges

  • The woman, surnamed Yeung, was arrested in Ma On Shan at around 9am and has been detained for investigation
  • Two Pomeranians rescued from her possession will be taken to a centre in Wan Chai for inspection by a vet

Zoe Low
Updated: 5:59pm, 14 Feb, 2021

