A six-second video shows a woman swinging around a dog tied to a branch of tree in Ma On Shan. Photo: Facebook.
Hong Kong police arrest 72-year-old woman over suspected animal cruelty after video of dog abuse emerges
- The woman, surnamed Yeung, was arrested in Ma On Shan at around 9am and has been detained for investigation
- Two Pomeranians rescued from her possession will be taken to a centre in Wan Chai for inspection by a vet
