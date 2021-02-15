Online scams accounted for a portion of the billions of dollars laundered through Hong Kong bank accounts in 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
Over HK$8 billion from scam victims laundered through Hong Kong bank accounts in 2020: police sources
- The force’s anti-fraud squad managed to intercept nearly HK$3.07 billion of the total involved, conned from local and international victims alike
- The volume of stop-payment requests from those swindled means more than 10,000 personal and business bank accounts were likely involved
Topic | Crime
