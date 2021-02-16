Shatin Law Courts Building in Sha Tin. Photo: Winson Wong Shatin Law Courts Building in Sha Tin. Photo: Winson Wong
Shatin Law Courts Building in Sha Tin. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: court acquits man arrested with airgun, laser pointer, citing mental illness

  • Judge also rejects request to impose a hospital order on the defendant, noting he received psychiatric treatment while remanded in custody for five months
  • The man was arrested with the weapons during 2019’s social unrest, but the absence of any protests nearby further pointed towards acquittal, judge says

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:41pm, 16 Feb, 2021

