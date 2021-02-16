Shatin Law Courts Building in Sha Tin. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: court acquits man arrested with airgun, laser pointer, citing mental illness
- Judge also rejects request to impose a hospital order on the defendant, noting he received psychiatric treatment while remanded in custody for five months
- The man was arrested with the weapons during 2019’s social unrest, but the absence of any protests nearby further pointed towards acquittal, judge says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
