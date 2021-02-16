The mother of murder victim Poon Hiu-win, who has asked not to be named, sent a pink suitcase to the man accused of killing her daughter. Photo: Felix Wong The mother of murder victim Poon Hiu-win, who has asked not to be named, sent a pink suitcase to the man accused of killing her daughter. Photo: Felix Wong
The mother of murder victim Poon Hiu-win, who has asked not to be named, sent a pink suitcase to the man accused of killing her daughter. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Mother of Hong Kong murder victim sends replica of pink suitcase daughter was found in to the ex-boyfriend accused of killing her three years ago

  • Mother of Poon Hiu-wing sent item to Reverend Peter Koon who has been helping confessed murderer Chan Tong-kai
  • Chan reportedly told Hong Kong police he killed his pregnant girlfriend, who was found in a pink suitcase in Taiwan in February 2018

Topic |   Hong Kong extradition bill
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 7:38pm, 16 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The mother of murder victim Poon Hiu-win, who has asked not to be named, sent a pink suitcase to the man accused of killing her daughter. Photo: Felix Wong The mother of murder victim Poon Hiu-win, who has asked not to be named, sent a pink suitcase to the man accused of killing her daughter. Photo: Felix Wong
The mother of murder victim Poon Hiu-win, who has asked not to be named, sent a pink suitcase to the man accused of killing her daughter. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE