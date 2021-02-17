Officials have said the amendments are not aimed at stopping people leaving the city. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Officials have said the amendments are not aimed at stopping people leaving the city. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong legal body wants greater clarity over proposed immigration changes, after fears new powers could stop people leaving the city

  • Bar Association urges government to state clearly what amendment covers after accepting Security Bureau’s explanation
  • Amendment to legislation said to be aimed at bringing city into line with international norms for aviation

Christy Leung

Updated: 1:27am, 17 Feb, 2021

