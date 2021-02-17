Officials have said the amendments are not aimed at stopping people leaving the city. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong legal body wants greater clarity over proposed immigration changes, after fears new powers could stop people leaving the city
- Bar Association urges government to state clearly what amendment covers after accepting Security Bureau’s explanation
- Amendment to legislation said to be aimed at bringing city into line with international norms for aviation
Topic | Hong Kong politics
