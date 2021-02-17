The Holiday Inn Golden Mile was one of the hotels involved. Photo: SCMP The Holiday Inn Golden Mile was one of the hotels involved. Photo: SCMP
Six Hong Kong hotel groups, tour operator caught passing on information to price-fixing travel service providers

  • Competition Commission finds nine hotels run by major operators passed on pricing information and communications between two competitors
  • Watchdog says issuing infringement notices to the companies is an appropriate and ‘proportionate’ measure

Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Laura Westbrook
Updated: 7:45pm, 17 Feb, 2021

