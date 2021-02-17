Authorities have proposed changes to the firearms law to prevent criminals from smuggling weapons into the city in separate parts and assembling them. Photo: Handout
Proposed changes to Hong Kong firearms law aimed at closing loophole in which smugglers ship gun parts separately into city
- Security Bureau launches month-long consultation on amendment, arguing that fix will help prosecutors in court
- Court currently requires proof such parts have been used or were intended to be used for the discharge of a missile from arms
