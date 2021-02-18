An employee at this McDonald’s at Choi Wan Estate was attacked by a man angry over another customer’s inability to use a Covid-19 contact-tracing app. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong man assaults McDonald’s employee after fellow customer struggles to navigate Covid-19 contact-tracing app
- The morning attack came as the city began loosening social-distancing regulations on restaurants and other venues that have been in place for months
- Restaurant sector leaders previously expressed fears that requiring customers to provide personal details via government app could prompt confrontations
