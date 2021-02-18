The motorcyclist was pronounced dead after being taken to Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday night. Photo: Felix Wong
Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck at Hong Kong roundabout
- Firefighters managed to extricate the motorcyclist from under the truck and send him to hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter
- The truck driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death, and has since been released on bail
