The motorcyclist was pronounced dead after being taken to Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday night. Photo: Felix Wong The motorcyclist was pronounced dead after being taken to Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday night. Photo: Felix Wong
Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck at Hong Kong roundabout

  • Firefighters managed to extricate the motorcyclist from under the truck and send him to hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter
  • The truck driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death, and has since been released on bail

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:24pm, 18 Feb, 2021

