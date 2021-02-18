It was the first time a person involved in the sale of gold bars acquired from unknown sources was charged with money laundering. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong man accused of selling 1 tonne of gold bars of unknown source for HK$340 million charged with money laundering
- The 33-year-old man worked as a truck driver and had an average monthly income of HK$8,500
- Customs officer Sandra Chan says the money deposited into his companies’ bank accounts was not commensurate with his occupation and background
