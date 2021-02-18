A protest was held on November 19 last year at Chinese University’s Sha Tin campus. Photo: Getty Images A protest was held on November 19 last year at Chinese University’s Sha Tin campus. Photo: Getty Images
National security law: Hong Kong student arrested over independence calls at Chinese University protest

  • Teen is accused of inciting secession at a protest during a graduation ceremony last November
  • At least nine people have so far been arrested over the demonstration on the Sha Tin campus

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Christy Leung
Updated: 9:56pm, 18 Feb, 2021

