The 168kg haul was discovered when officers raided a mini storage centre in a Hok Yuen Street industrial building in Hung Hom on Wednesday night. Photo: Facebook The 168kg haul was discovered when officers raided a mini storage centre in a Hok Yuen Street industrial building in Hung Hom on Wednesday night. Photo: Facebook
The 168kg haul was discovered when officers raided a mini storage centre in a Hok Yuen Street industrial building in Hung Hom on Wednesday night. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest suspected drug trafficker while seizing HK$35 million worth of cannabis buds

  • The haul, believed to be meant for local consumption, was smuggled into city from North America mislabelled as cereal
  • The suspect, a 43-year-old American, is likely to be charged with trafficking in a dangerous drug and will appear in Kowloon City Court on Saturday

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:53pm, 19 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The 168kg haul was discovered when officers raided a mini storage centre in a Hok Yuen Street industrial building in Hung Hom on Wednesday night. Photo: Facebook The 168kg haul was discovered when officers raided a mini storage centre in a Hok Yuen Street industrial building in Hung Hom on Wednesday night. Photo: Facebook
The 168kg haul was discovered when officers raided a mini storage centre in a Hok Yuen Street industrial building in Hung Hom on Wednesday night. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE