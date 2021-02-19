The 168kg haul was discovered when officers raided a mini storage centre in a Hok Yuen Street industrial building in Hung Hom on Wednesday night. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest suspected drug trafficker while seizing HK$35 million worth of cannabis buds
- The haul, believed to be meant for local consumption, was smuggled into city from North America mislabelled as cereal
- The suspect, a 43-year-old American, is likely to be charged with trafficking in a dangerous drug and will appear in Kowloon City Court on Saturday
