A judicial review application from Wong, Fung & Co has been rejected at the Court of First Instance. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong judge rejects conveyancing firm’s legal challenge against Law Society decision to close it down
- Court of First Instance waves off application from Wong, Fung & Co for judicial review of society’s decision to close the conveyancing practice
- Firm was accused of misappropriating client money, while Law Society intervention blamed for leaving hundreds in limbo over property transactions
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A judicial review application from Wong, Fung & Co has been rejected at the Court of First Instance. Photo: Warton Li