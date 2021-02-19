A judicial review application from Wong, Fung & Co has been rejected at the Court of First Instance. Photo: Warton Li A judicial review application from Wong, Fung & Co has been rejected at the Court of First Instance. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong judge rejects conveyancing firm’s legal challenge against Law Society decision to close it down

  • Court of First Instance waves off application from Wong, Fung & Co for judicial review of society’s decision to close the conveyancing practice
  • Firm was accused of misappropriating client money, while Law Society intervention blamed for leaving hundreds in limbo over property transactions

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 9:03pm, 19 Feb, 2021

