The District Court at Wanchai Tower in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: six cleared of conspiracy to riot and gather illegally, after judge rules lack of evidence
- Defendants found not guilty of conspiracy charges, bringing to 24 the number of people cleared of riot-linked offences relating to 2019 social unrest
- Prosecution suffered from ‘hindsight bias’ and a lack of evidence after police raided Wan Chai flat, judge rules
Topic | Hong Kong protests
