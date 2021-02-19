The District Court at Wanchai Tower in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li The District Court at Wanchai Tower in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
The District Court at Wanchai Tower in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: six cleared of conspiracy to riot and gather illegally, after judge rules lack of evidence

  • Defendants found not guilty of conspiracy charges, bringing to 24 the number of people cleared of riot-linked offences relating to 2019 social unrest
  • Prosecution suffered from ‘hindsight bias’ ﻿and a lack of evidence after police raided Wan Chai flat, judge rules

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 12:08am, 20 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The District Court at Wanchai Tower in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li The District Court at Wanchai Tower in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
The District Court at Wanchai Tower in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE