Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung and her three sons, with the face of her youngest child covered to protect his identity. Photo: Weibo
Two reporters from Jimmy Lai’s Next Magazine prosecuted over disclosing birth records of son of Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung
- Details of Marcus Cheung, the star’s youngest son, were published in January 2019, with local media reporting that the data was obtained from government records
- The Immigration Department has since tightened such searches, and applicants need user consent to assess its database
Topic | Jimmy Lai
Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung and her three sons, with the face of her youngest child covered to protect his identity. Photo: Weibo