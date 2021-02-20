Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung and her three sons, with the face of her youngest child covered to protect his identity. Photo: Weibo Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung and her three sons, with the face of her youngest child covered to protect his identity. Photo: Weibo
Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung and her three sons, with the face of her youngest child covered to protect his identity. Photo: Weibo
Jimmy Lai
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Two reporters from Jimmy Lai’s Next Magazine prosecuted over disclosing birth records of son of Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung

  • Details of Marcus Cheung, the star’s youngest son, were published in January 2019, with local media reporting that the data was obtained from government records
  • The Immigration Department has since tightened such searches, and applicants need user consent to assess its database

Topic |   Jimmy Lai
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 11:27am, 20 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung and her three sons, with the face of her youngest child covered to protect his identity. Photo: Weibo Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung and her three sons, with the face of her youngest child covered to protect his identity. Photo: Weibo
Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung and her three sons, with the face of her youngest child covered to protect his identity. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE