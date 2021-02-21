Officers intercepted 45 cars on Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, on Sunday morning. Photo: Facebook Officers intercepted 45 cars on Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, on Sunday morning. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Hong Kong police pull over fleet of 45 high-powered sports cars including Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Porsches over suspected street racing

  • Officers intercept fleet of luxury cars driving westbound at high speed along the Island Eastern Corridor expressway
  • Residents living near the expressway recently complained of noise believed to have been caused by racing cars

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 5:35pm, 21 Feb, 2021

