An elderly man was seen travelling in an electric wheelchair for about 1.5km along Ching Cheung Road on Monday, sparking a police manhunt. Photo: Facebook
Police hunt for elderly man seen riding wheelchair down middle of busy Hong Kong road
- Calls from concerned residents poured in just before 11am, only hours after police found a wheelchair-bound 85-year-old man on the West Kowloon Highway
- As of 1.30pm, officers were still hunting for the man; a spokesman said it was not yet known if the same man was involved in both incidents
