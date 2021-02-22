An elderly man was seen travelling in an electric wheelchair for about 1.5km along Ching Cheung Road on Monday, sparking a police manhunt. Photo: Facebook An elderly man was seen travelling in an electric wheelchair for about 1.5km along Ching Cheung Road on Monday, sparking a police manhunt. Photo: Facebook
An elderly man was seen travelling in an electric wheelchair for about 1.5km along Ching Cheung Road on Monday, sparking a police manhunt. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Police hunt for elderly man seen riding wheelchair down middle of busy Hong Kong road

  • Calls from concerned residents poured in just before 11am, only hours after police found a wheelchair-bound 85-year-old man on the West Kowloon Highway
  • As of 1.30pm, officers were still hunting for the man; a spokesman said it was not yet known if the same man was involved in both incidents

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:58pm, 22 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An elderly man was seen travelling in an electric wheelchair for about 1.5km along Ching Cheung Road on Monday, sparking a police manhunt. Photo: Facebook An elderly man was seen travelling in an electric wheelchair for about 1.5km along Ching Cheung Road on Monday, sparking a police manhunt. Photo: Facebook
An elderly man was seen travelling in an electric wheelchair for about 1.5km along Ching Cheung Road on Monday, sparking a police manhunt. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE