Actress Cecilia Cheung complained to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data. Photo: Getty
Journalists working for Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai in court over publication of birth certificate for youngest son of actress Cecilia Cheung
- Editor of Next Magazine Mak King-hing, and Cheung Ching accused of breaching privacy laws
- Two of Lai’s companies also charged over incident in January 2019
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Actress Cecilia Cheung complained to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data. Photo: Getty