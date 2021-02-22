Actress Cecilia Cheung complained to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for ­Personal Data. Photo: Getty Actress Cecilia Cheung complained to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for ­Personal Data. Photo: Getty
Actress Cecilia Cheung complained to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for ­Personal Data. Photo: Getty
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Journalists working for Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai in court over publication of birth certificate for youngest son of actress Cecilia Cheung

  • Editor of Next Magazine Mak King-hing, and Cheung Ching accused of breaching privacy laws
  • Two of Lai’s companies also charged over incident in January 2019

Christy Leung
Updated: 9:00pm, 22 Feb, 2021

