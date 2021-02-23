A masked group dressed in black charged the security barrier at the guard post near University MTR station in Sha Tin last month. Photo: Handout A masked group dressed in black charged the security barrier at the guard post near University MTR station in Sha Tin last month. Photo: Handout
A masked group dressed in black charged the security barrier at the guard post near University MTR station in Sha Tin last month. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest two more Chinese University students over attack on campus security guards

  • Mystery powder thrown during last month’s assault on security guards at entrance of Sha Tin campus
  • Total number of arrests over the incident stands at seven after students aged 22 and 24 held on Tuesday

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:32pm, 23 Feb, 2021

