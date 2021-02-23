In addition to 1.7kg of liquid cocaine, customs officers seized a small quantity of ketamine and drug paraphernalia (pictured) while making arrests. Photo: Handout
HK$2.25 million in liquid cocaine labelled ‘health food’ latest Hong Kong airport drug bust; two men arrested
- The two suspects, aged 22 and 25, were arrested on Monday in Sha Tin after the drugs were seized inside five bottles last week
- The lack of couriers amid coronavirus pandemic restrictions has seen traffickers increasingly turn to mailing parcels to the city
Topic | Crime
