Lau Ka-tung, 25, arrives at the High Court in Admiralty on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: social worker who obstructed police sees conviction upheld, sentence shortened to eight months on appeal
- But fellow social workers say Lau Ka-tung’s reduced sentence remains too harsh, as his actions at July 27, 2019, protest were non-violent
- The 25-year-old said he will now take case to Court of Final Appeal after High Court judge rules ‘common sense’ showed he was blocking officers at the scene
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Lau Ka-tung, 25, arrives at the High Court in Admiralty on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong