The girl was assaulted in a housing block in Sha Tin’s Wo Che Estate, according to a report filed with police. Photo: Google
Hong Kong police hunt man accused of indecently assaulting girl, 8, in housing block
- Young girl was assaulted on staircase of a building in Sha Tin’s Wo Che Estate on Monday night, according to complaint made to police
- Suspect said to be of thin build and aged between 20 and 30
Topic | Crime
