Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: Hong Kong paralegal charged alongside Jimmy Lai sues police for return of property seized during search of home

  • Chan Tsz-wah asks High Court to order return of materials which he says come under protection of professional privilege
  • The 29-year-old became the fifth person prosecuted under the Beijing-imposed legislation with his arrest in a low-profile operation on February

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:52pm, 23 Feb, 2021

Hong Kong paralegal Chan Tsz-wah on Tuesday asked the High Court to order police to return material seized during a search of his home. Photo: Warton Li
