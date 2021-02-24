The District Court on Tuesday began hearing the first trial related the July 21, 2019 mob attack at Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: Nora Tam The District Court on Tuesday began hearing the first trial related the July 21, 2019 mob attack at Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s first trial over 2019 Yuen Long mob attack opens after anonymity order for eyewitnesses, victims

  • The six defendants stand accused of belonging to the mostly white-clad group who attacked protesters and commuters in and around Yuen Long MTR station on July 21, 2019
  • They are facing a raft of charges relating to rioting and wounding with intent

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 12:08am, 24 Feb, 2021

