Chan Cheuk-ming, owner of Pei Ho Counterparts Restaurant, is well-known for feeding the elderly and homeless in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong restaurant belonging to famed culinary Good Samaritan, known for feeding the poor of Sham Shui Po, burgled

  • Police say a masked man broke into the eatery and fled with HK$2,000 in coins just before dawn on Wednesday
  • Chan Cheuk-ming, 68, became a local charity icon for his efforts providing free box meals to the elderly and homeless

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:11pm, 24 Feb, 2021

