Police display illegal cigarettes seized from the overloaded truck intercepted early on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook Police display illegal cigarettes seized from the overloaded truck intercepted early on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook
Police display illegal cigarettes seized from the overloaded truck intercepted early on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Police seize HK$10 million in illegal cigarettes after chasing overloaded truck in northern Hong Kong

  • Officers became suspicious when vehicle was driving slowly on Fanling Highway near Lok Ma Chau border checkpoint
  • As police gave chase, driver zigzagged along roads and ran red lights before finally coming to a stop

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:08pm, 24 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police display illegal cigarettes seized from the overloaded truck intercepted early on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook Police display illegal cigarettes seized from the overloaded truck intercepted early on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook
Police display illegal cigarettes seized from the overloaded truck intercepted early on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE