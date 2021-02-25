Men clad in white attack carry out the attack at Yuen Long MTR station on July 21, 2019. Photo: SCMP Men clad in white attack carry out the attack at Yuen Long MTR station on July 21, 2019. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong protests: prosecutors admit no evidence six men on trial over Yuen Long attack were the organisers

  • The accused have been charged with a host of offences, which they all deny, stemming from assault at Yuen Long MTR station on July 21, 2019
  • Prosecutors have attempted to connect the incident with a stand-off in the district days earlier, but judge dismisses any link

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 12:45am, 25 Feb, 2021

