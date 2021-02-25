An elderly woman was arrested on suspicion of killing her husband at Kwai Yiu House, Lai Yiu Estate, in Kwai Chung on Thursday morning. Photo: Google An elderly woman was arrested on suspicion of killing her husband at Kwai Yiu House, Lai Yiu Estate, in Kwai Chung on Thursday morning. Photo: Google
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Elderly woman arrested on suspicion of murdering her husband with a meat cleaver at a Hong Kong housing estate

  • The 73-year-old woman is accused of killing her husband as he slept early on Thursday morning
  • Police believe the woman’s mental state may have played a part, as she was an outpatient being treated for schizophrenia and depression

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:26pm, 25 Feb, 2021

