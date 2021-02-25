An elderly woman was arrested on suspicion of killing her husband at Kwai Yiu House, Lai Yiu Estate, in Kwai Chung on Thursday morning. Photo: Google
Elderly woman arrested on suspicion of murdering her husband with a meat cleaver at a Hong Kong housing estate
- The 73-year-old woman is accused of killing her husband as he slept early on Thursday morning
- Police believe the woman’s mental state may have played a part, as she was an outpatient being treated for schizophrenia and depression
Topic | Crime
An elderly woman was arrested on suspicion of killing her husband at Kwai Yiu House, Lai Yiu Estate, in Kwai Chung on Thursday morning. Photo: Google