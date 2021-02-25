A Facebook photo of the confiscated haul. Officers seized 40 slabs of suspected cocaine weighing 40.3kg in total. A Facebook photo of the confiscated haul. Officers seized 40 slabs of suspected cocaine weighing 40.3kg in total.
A Facebook photo of the confiscated haul. Officers seized 40 slabs of suspected cocaine weighing 40.3kg in total.
Hong Kong police seize more than HK$63 million worth of suspected cocaine, shut down drugs storage facility

  • Officers set up an ambush in Tai Kok Tsui and intercepted a suspect leaving a targeted building
  • The latest seizure brought the total worth of illegal narcotics uncovered this month to about HK$575 million

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:50pm, 25 Feb, 2021

