The High Court on Thursday continued a string of reversals of lower-court sentences related to Hong Kong’s anti-government protests. Photo: Roy Issa The High Court on Thursday continued a string of reversals of lower-court sentences related to Hong Kong’s anti-government protests. Photo: Roy Issa
The High Court on Thursday continued a string of reversals of lower-court sentences related to Hong Kong’s anti-government protests. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong appeal court increases sentences of pair who acted as lookouts while protesters beat up police officer

  • Lee Ping-hei and Lee Tsz-hang, who each served three months for their roles in the beating, were returned to jail on Wednesday
  • The decision marks the 13th case in the past year in which the High Court has increased protest-related sentences after ruling earlier prison terms insufficient

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:14pm, 25 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The High Court on Thursday continued a string of reversals of lower-court sentences related to Hong Kong’s anti-government protests. Photo: Roy Issa The High Court on Thursday continued a string of reversals of lower-court sentences related to Hong Kong’s anti-government protests. Photo: Roy Issa
The High Court on Thursday continued a string of reversals of lower-court sentences related to Hong Kong’s anti-government protests. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE