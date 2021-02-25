Police have reminded all road users to comply with traffic rules and pay heed to conditions after a spate of fatalities. Photo: Warton Li Police have reminded all road users to comply with traffic rules and pay heed to conditions after a spate of fatalities. Photo: Warton Li
Police have reminded all road users to comply with traffic rules and pay heed to conditions after a spate of fatalities. Photo: Warton Li
Man, 60, dies in hospital a week after being hit by taxi in Hong Kong’s seventh road fatality over last 14 days

  • He was knocked down by the cab while crossing Hennessy Road near the junction of Tin Lok Lane in Causeway Bay, and died in Queen Mary Hospital
  • Two accidents among earlier six happened on Container Port Road in Kwai Chung

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:13pm, 25 Feb, 2021

