Hong Kong protests: court hears of ‘chaotic’ Yuen Long attack as witness testifies to being chased, assaulted while helping reporter
- Man tells court how he was caught in the violence on night of July 21 in 2019 while trying to broadcast events on social media
- His testimony marks the first witness account in trial of six linked to attack
