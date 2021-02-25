Hong Kong’s Yuen Long MTR station was rocked by violence on July 21, 2019, as a white-clad mob attacked protesters and commuters. Photo: Handout Hong Kong’s Yuen Long MTR station was rocked by violence on July 21, 2019, as a white-clad mob attacked protesters and commuters. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s Yuen Long MTR station was rocked by violence on July 21, 2019, as a white-clad mob attacked protesters and commuters. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: court hears of ‘chaotic’ Yuen Long attack as witness testifies to being chased, assaulted while helping reporter

  • Man tells court how he was caught in the violence on night of July 21 in 2019 while trying to broadcast events on social media
  • His testimony marks the first witness account in trial of six linked to attack

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 10:07pm, 25 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s Yuen Long MTR station was rocked by violence on July 21, 2019, as a white-clad mob attacked protesters and commuters. Photo: Handout Hong Kong’s Yuen Long MTR station was rocked by violence on July 21, 2019, as a white-clad mob attacked protesters and commuters. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s Yuen Long MTR station was rocked by violence on July 21, 2019, as a white-clad mob attacked protesters and commuters. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE